Dig deeper into maharaja’s forged will case: Faridkot court tells police

Faridkot, October 20

In a criminal case of alleged forging of the will of erstwhile ruler of Faridkot, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Thursday directed the police to make further investigation into the case. The court orders came after the district police had approached the court and sought the cancellation of the FIR against 23 influential persons, who had allegedly forged the will. Amrit Kaur (88), the daughter of the late maharaja, had opposed the police move to cancel the FIR.

On the complaint of Amrit Kaur, a criminal case for the alleged offence of cheating and forgery was registered in July 2020 against 23 persons. In her complaint, she alleged that the accused forged her father’s will with the motive of grabbing, misappropriating movable and immovable property worth over Rs 25,000 crore and divest the maharaja’s daughter of her legal rights in the property.

Around one year after the registration of the case, while making no arrests, much to the surprise of the daughter, the police had approached the court and sought the cancellation of the FIR.

Setting aside the police demand to cancel the FIR, the court on Thursday asked the police to make further investigation into the case.

