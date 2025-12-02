DIG Harmanbir Gill transferred to PAP Jalandhar, Snehdeep Sharma given additional charge of Ferozepur Range

DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Gill has been transferred and posted as DIG with Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar. He was at the centre of controversy over alleged false cases registered against Akali leaders in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

Advertisement

DIG Snehdeep Sharma has been given additional charge of DIG Ferozepur Range.

Advertisement

The officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately, the order reads.

Advertisement