Home / Punjab / DIG Harmanbir Gill transferred to PAP Jalandhar, Snehdeep Sharma given additional charge of Ferozepur Range

DIG Harmanbir Gill transferred to PAP Jalandhar, Snehdeep Sharma given additional charge of Ferozepur Range

The officers have been directed to join their new place of posting immediately

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Gill has been transferred and posted as DIG with Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar. He was at the centre of controversy over alleged false cases registered against Akali leaders in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

DIG Snehdeep Sharma has been given additional charge of DIG Ferozepur Range.

The officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately, the order reads.

