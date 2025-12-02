DIG Harmanbir Gill transferred to PAP Jalandhar, Snehdeep Sharma given additional charge of Ferozepur Range
The officers have been directed to join their new place of posting immediately
Advertisement
DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Gill has been transferred and posted as DIG with Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar. He was at the centre of controversy over alleged false cases registered against Akali leaders in the Tarn Taran bypoll.
Advertisement
DIG Snehdeep Sharma has been given additional charge of DIG Ferozepur Range.
Advertisement
The officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately, the order reads.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement