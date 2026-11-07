Diljit Dosanjh concert: Why 4 of his songs are banned at Indore show

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be allowed to perform four of his songs at his November 15 concert in Indore following a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who argued that songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence could adversely influence children.

According to a report, the District Child Protection Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Indore, issued a directive to the management of C-21 Mall on November 6, asking it to ensure that the songs — 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Case (Jeb Vichon Afeem Labhiya)' and 'Jatt Fire Karda' — are not performed during the concert.

The letter states that the lyrics of these songs could have a negative influence on young children. It cites a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and directs the organisers to ensure compliance. Children aged five and above will be allowed to attend the event.

Dosanjh is currently on his Aura India Tour, and the Indore event is his second show in the country. A complaint had also been filed in connection with an earlier show.

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Professor's complaint seeks three restrictions

Professor Dharennavar had approached the District Child Protection Officer seeking a ban on the four songs, including if their lyrics were modified. The professor also sought a restriction on children being invited on stage, citing concerns over loud concert music and flashing lights.

His third objection was to Dosanjh wearing two silver-coloured bullet belts, or imitation metal bullets, across his chest. The complaint argued that such displays symbolised gun culture and violence and could have a negative impact on young audiences.