Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Diljit Dosanjh concert: Why 4 of his songs are banned at Indore show

Diljit Dosanjh concert: Why 4 of his songs are banned at Indore show

Action follows Chandigarh professor's complaint citing lyrics glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:36 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performs during a concert. PTI file photo
Advertisement

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be allowed to perform four of his songs at his November 15 concert in Indore following a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who argued that songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence could adversely influence children.

According to a report, the District Child Protection Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Indore, issued a directive to the management of C-21 Mall on November 6, asking it to ensure that the songs — 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Case (Jeb Vichon Afeem Labhiya)' and 'Jatt Fire Karda' — are not performed during the concert.

The letter states that the lyrics of these songs could have a negative influence on young children. It cites a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and directs the organisers to ensure compliance. Children aged five and above will be allowed to attend the event.

Dosanjh is currently on his Aura India Tour, and the Indore event is his second show in the country. A complaint had also been filed in connection with an earlier show.

Advertisement

Professor's complaint seeks three restrictions

Professor Dharennavar had approached the District Child Protection Officer seeking a ban on the four songs, including if their lyrics were modified. The professor also sought a restriction on children being invited on stage, citing concerns over loud concert music and flashing lights.

His third objection was to Dosanjh wearing two silver-coloured bullet belts, or imitation metal bullets, across his chest. The complaint argued that such displays symbolised gun culture and violence and could have a negative impact on young audiences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts