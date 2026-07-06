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Home / Punjab / Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5: ‘No worries now, everyone has downloaded it’

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5: ‘No worries now, everyone has downloaded it’

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during militancy in Punjab and was removed 2 days after its release

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:16 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh reacts after 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5, says 'once a film is out, it can never be destroyed'
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Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence after his much-discussed film Punjab '95, released as Satluj, was taken down from the ZEE5 platform in India just two days after its release.

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Responding to a fan during a LIVE session on social media on Monday morning, Diljit said he was no longer worried about the film's fate.

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"No worries now, everyone has downloaded it. Once a film is out, it can never be destroyed," he said, suggesting that the movie had already reached its audience despite being removed from the streaming platform.

He added, "I was worried on the first day, but now it doesn't matter whenever they choose to re-release it. People have already watched and downloaded the film; now it can never be wiped out."

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Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during militancy in Punjab.

The film, originally titled Punjab '95, remained stalled for over three years after facing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. It was eventually released on ZEE5 on July 3 after a prolonged delay.

However, on July 5, users found that the film was no longer available for streaming in India. In a statement, ZEE5 said, "Given the current circumstances, the film Satluj will remain unavailable in India until further notice. We are committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through the right processes to bring this film back to our audience as quickly as possible."

While the platform has not specified the reason behind the removal. Diljit's remarks have since gone viral, with many on social media interpreting them as a message that, in the digital era, content that has reached viewers is difficult to erase completely.

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