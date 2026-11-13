Punjabi singing superstar’s traditional gesture goes viral as he shares the stage with Puerto Rican reggaeton icon; becomes the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has won hearts on social media with a heartwarming gesture of respect towards the mother of Puerto Rican music star Daddy Yankee during the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

A video from backstage shows Diljit being introduced to Daddy Yankee’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez. As soon as he meets her, the Punjabi singer bends down to touch her feet, seeking her blessings in a gesture deeply rooted in Indian and Punjabi culture.

The spontaneous gesture appears to leave Rosa touched, while Daddy Yankee can be seen smiling and enthusiastically calling out Diljit’s name. The video has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans appreciating the singer for carrying his cultural values onto an international platform.

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The moment came on a particularly significant evening for Diljit, who made history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12, the 27th edition of the awards brought together some of the biggest names in Latin music. Diljit shared the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform their recently released collaborative track Pokito, bringing Punjabi and Latin musical traditions together.