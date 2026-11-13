Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Diljit Dosanjh touches Daddy Yankee's mother’s feet, wins hearts with gesture at Latin Grammys Awards

Diljit Dosanjh touches Daddy Yankee's mother’s feet, wins hearts with gesture at Latin Grammys Awards

Diljit made history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live at the awards

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh's heartwarming gesture appears to leave Rosa touched, while Daddy Yankee can be seen smiling. Credit: teamdiljitglobal/Instagram
Advertisement

Punjabi singing superstar’s traditional gesture goes viral as he shares the stage with Puerto Rican reggaeton icon; becomes the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has won hearts on social media with a heartwarming gesture of respect towards the mother of Puerto Rican music star Daddy Yankee during the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

A video from backstage shows Diljit being introduced to Daddy Yankee’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez. As soon as he meets her, the Punjabi singer bends down to touch her feet, seeking her blessings in a gesture deeply rooted in Indian and Punjabi culture.

The spontaneous gesture appears to leave Rosa touched, while Daddy Yankee can be seen smiling and enthusiastically calling out Diljit’s name. The video has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans appreciating the singer for carrying his cultural values onto an international platform.

Advertisement

The moment came on a particularly significant evening for Diljit, who made history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12, the 27th edition of the awards brought together some of the biggest names in Latin music. Diljit shared the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform their recently released collaborative track Pokito, bringing Punjabi and Latin musical traditions together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts