Dip in mercury brings joy to kinnow growers

Our Correspondent

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, December 30

A sudden fall in temperature this week kindled the hopes among kinnow growers. About 67 per cent of the state’s overall fruit production is contributed by the orchards in Abohar and Fazilka areas.

This sweetness of Kinnow, a hybrid of orange and citrus, developed at the Punjab Agriculture University’s Regional Fruit Research Station here by arranging basic plants from Lyallpur, motherland of the fruit in West Punjab, is expected to increase with the drop in temperature.

Jaiveer Jakhar, a young farmer in Maujgarh village, who also looks after the greenhouse nursery located near the Abohar-Sriganganagar highway, said fall in kinnow fruit production due to poor availability of canal water for irrigation and scorching heat may be about 40 to 50 per cent lesser than the last year but wholesale price of Rs 25 in the Kinnow Mandi gives some relief, the price was Rs 5 higher than the last year. Undoubtedly, the suspension of kinnow fruit supply to Bangladesh due to increased anti-dumping and import duties had affected exports but the domestic market was competent to consume the lesser production, according to him.

Jagdev Singh of Daulatpura village said orange is considered the main competitor of kinnow fruit but climate change blues for the orange crop growers in the Vidarbha region as soaring temperatures were also expected to affect the production of all-favorite Nagpuri orange. If the present climate is sustained, kinnow fruit sales may see an upwards trend by January 15, he added.