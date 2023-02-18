Disabled staff asked not to visit PGI directly

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 17

Days after PGI, Chandigarh, authorities expressed their helplessness in examining over 11,000 PwD (persons with disability) employees for the purpose of re-assessing their disability, the Social Security Department on Friday asked employees not to go directly to PGI for their medical examination.

“Instead of going directly to PGI, Chandigarh, the PwD employees have to furnish the details of their services in the government to the Social Security Department and the department will arrange the medical examination of these employees with the PGI,” reads a letter by Special Secretary of the department.

In a move to reportedly check the genuineness of the PwD certificates issued in the state, the government had asked the PwD employees last month to get them medically examined at PGI. This exercise had been started after there were allegations of many persons taking benefit of the government schemes by making fake disability certificates. Once the employees started approaching the PGI for their medical examination, the PGI expressed its helplessness in handling such a large number of persons for their examination.