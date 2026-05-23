‘Disclose who paid how much’: Opp parties ask Harbhajan over claim of AAP ‘selling’ Rajya Sabha seats

A day after former cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh stunned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and stirred Punjab’s political pot by accusing the AAP of “selling” Rajya Sabha tickets, leaders of opposition parties on Saturday challenged Harbhajan Singh to disclose financial details and individuals involved in the alleged sale of Punjab Rajya Sabha seats.

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Posting on X on Friday, Harbhajan wrote: “To those calling me a traitor, first ask your own people how much the Punjab Rajya Sabha seat was sold for. I’ll tell you who got how much bribe and from whose side. And how someone was made a minister or watchman to loot Punjab and deliver goods to Lala.”

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Now, leaders of opposition parties are pressing him to reveal who paid how much to secure the seat.

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The Congress has also put the BJP in a spot, saying the party should press Harbhajan to reveal the names involved.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said Harbhajan Singh’s statement had exposed the ugly truth.

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“The people of Punjab deserve answers from Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Who sold Punjab’s interests? Who traded Rajya Sabha seats?”

Congress leader, Cabinet Minister and former hockey India captain Pargat Singh said, “Harbhajan Singh should now publicly tell Punjabis the full truth about the alleged ‘purchased’ Rajya Sabha tickets, ministerial positions, and the claims regarding money being delivered to the ‘Lala Ji’.”

“BJP Punjab should also hold a press conference with its Member of Parliament and place the complete facts of this alleged corruption before the public. If the BJP chooses not to do so, then it will only strengthen the belief that this is nothing more than political theatre — public confrontation outside, but mutual understanding behind closed doors. Punjab was put ‘on sale’ by Kejriwal and his loyalists,” he added.

Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The words of cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh say it all. Rajya Sabha seats were sold, money travelled from one hand to another, and Punjab’s political system was compromised. Chairmanships, ministerial berths and powerful posts were auctioned. Everything in Punjab was put up for sale. This is the lowest and most shameless form of politics.”

Replying to the online attack, Singh wrote on X in Hindi, “When the time is right, every single point of yours will be answered. I did not hurl insults at any of your leaders; why should I sully my tongue? And to those calling me a traitor: first, ask your own people how much a Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab was sold for.”

“If they fail to tell you, I will reveal exactly who received what kickbacks, and from whom. I will also expose how certain individuals were appointed ministers and officials solely to plunder Punjab and to funnel illicit gains to the ‘Lala’. You have completely looted and devoured Punjab.”

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs — Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal — quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

His Punjab Police security cover was withdrawn the following day. The cricketer later moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 30, alleging that the withdrawal of his security in Punjab and Delhi was arbitrary, vindictive, and carried out without any fresh threat assessment or prior notice.

In his petition, Harbhajan also alleged that protesters gathered outside his residence after AAP workers were allegedly allowed to demonstrate there. He claimed slogans branding him a “traitor” were raised and that attempts were made to damage the front gate of his house.