Disgruntled Punjab Congress leaders in Delhi to air their grievances

Days after Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring scoffed at the speculation that the party was divided in the state, disgruntled leaders have stepped up their efforts to air their grievances among the top party leadership in Delhi.

Seeking complete overhaul of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), a section of the state party leaders has already started meeting different senior leaders of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in Delhi.

Sources privy to the developments said that after having arrived at a consensus over a series of meeting on their future course of action, the leaders have started approaching the top party leadership to explain the issues ailing the state unit.

Though sources in the party said there was little chance of change of leadership at the top positions in the PPCC, several leaders, former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi, Gurdaspur MP Sukhwinder Randhawa, CLP Leader Partap Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet and Vijay Inder Singla, who are in the contention from the top posts in the state unit, have intensified their efforts through different means.

After the poll debacle in Bihar Assembly polls, the party’s top leadership, after deciding to intensify its stir against Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is holding a large rally in Delhi on December 5. “Things would become more clear after the rally”, said a senior party leader.

For the last few days, Channi has taken to social media platforms and started his own YouTube channel with a programme titled ‘Channi karda masle Hal’ to discuss public issues and target the AAP Government in the state. Party leaders feel that being active on social media adds to claim of steering the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior leader said there was nothing wrong in meeting senior party leaders in Delhi. In September last, AICC general secretary Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel held multiple meetings with Punjab Congress leaders to redress their grievances against PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

The disgruntled leaders have been voicing their concern over the selection of the 27 new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs under the party’s Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan. The leaders said a decision of the PPCC body, Campaign Committee Chief and other crucial posts was expected by the year-end.

Baghel to meet newly elected DCC chiefs

Punjab affairs-in-charge Bhupesh Baghel will interact with the newly appointed District Congress Committee chief at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh.