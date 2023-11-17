Gurdaspur: Disha meetings lose sheen as Opposition MLAs choose to stay away

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, November 16

The meetings of the District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory (Disha), which are held on a quarterly basis to review the implementation of Centre-sponsored schemes in districts, are fast losing their efficacy as opposition MLAs rarely attend these.

Earlier, these were held under the nomenclature of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (DVMC). In 2016, the Centre rechristened it as Disha.

Govt officials say Disha is not only an effective initiative to check corruption while executing projects, but it also acts as a catalyst in boosting infrastructural ventures in rural areas. In the same breath they admit that Disha is fast losing direction and efficacy as opposition MLAs seldom attend.

The proceedings, where 28 schemes are supervised, including the all-important ‘Digital India’, are chaired by MPs and if a district has two parliamentarians, then the seniormost one gets the chair. In Gurdaspur district, Union Minister Som Parkash is the Chairman. This is because the Sri Hargobindpur assembly seat of this district forms a part of Parkash’s parliamentary seat of Hoshiarpur.

Parkash is a BJP MP and hence MLAs who belong to other political parties rarely attend. Recently, when Parkash presided over a Disha meeting, none of the seven legislators of this district deemed it fit to attend. Of the seven, five owe allegiance to the Congress while two are aligned with the AAP.

“An MLA is the best person to discuss the problems of his area and his absence acts as an impediment in ushering in development works,” said an Ex-MP. When Congressman Partap Singh Bajwa was Gurdaspur MP from 2009 till 2014, legislators of SAD-BJP used to play truant. Likewise, when Vinod Khanna of the BJP became MP in 2014, Congress MLAs remained absent. In 2017, when Congressman Sunil Jakhar became LS member from Gurdaspur, SAD and BJP MLAs chose to stay away.

The consensus is that this trend is likely to continue till the Centre changes Disha’s political configuration.

