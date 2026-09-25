Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal sent to 5-day police remand

A Mohali court remanded dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal to five days in police custody in connection with an NDPS Act case.

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which produced Hundal before the Civil Judge (Junior Division) on Thursday evening, had sought a 10-day police remand. After hearing the arguments, the court granted five days' custody.

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Hundal, who had been absconding since 2023 after being booked in cases linked to disproportionate assets and extortion, was arrested from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala, on Thursday morning.

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Hundal was dismiised from the Punjab Police in April 2023 after findings in reports of three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court into alleged links between police officials and drug smugglers.

The SIT reports noted the involvement of Hundal, who had served as SSP, Tarn Taran, and dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was then in-charge of the CIA staff.

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“During his tenure as Tarn Taran SSP and Inderjit Singh as in-charge CIA, more than 50 samples in cases registered under the NDPS Act failed which shows that they had not left any stone unturned to hijack the government machinery to fulfil their own vested interests,” the order had stated.