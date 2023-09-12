Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 11

Former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday accused dismissed Jalandhar Inspector Navdeep Singh of allegedly destroying evidence by disposing of the body of Manavjit Singh Dhillon, who had jumped into the Beas about three weeks back after being reportedly harassed in the lock-up.

Addressing a press conference here along with Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon, father of the deceased Dhillon brothers – Manavjit and Jashanbir — Majithia said, “Navdeep visited the banks of the Beas near Goindwal Sahib and fished out the body of Manav and disposed it to destroy evidence”. He said during this period, Manav’s phone was also switched on for eight to nine seconds before being destroyed.

Asserting that all this was happened in connivance with a DSP-rank officer, Majithia also blamed an AAP MLA and his PA for protecting the dismissed Inspector”. He said, “Navdeep’s presence in Goindwal Sahib police station can be verified by checking the call records two-three days after the suicide.”

Majithia also tried to validate how the SHO, the DSP and the MLA were indulging in various corrupt practices. He said, “His tactic was to register false cases against complainants to put them on the back foot as he tried to do with the elder Dhillon brother. He also showed several complaints against the Inspector besides sharing how he had earlier also faced action and had stayed in Australia for five years before succeeding in securing a re-entry into the police force.”

Victims’ father Jatinderpal Dhillon said he was shocked as to why CM Bhagwant Mann or even his MLAs had not visited them to share their grief. “The CM was in Jalandhar for two days but did not feel the need to share my grief. I ask him why the ex-SHO has still not been caught. Why did he not direct the DCs of Tarn Taran, Kapurthala and Jalandhar to search for his sons’ bodies despite my appeal? If all police officers responsible for my sons’ deaths were not arrested, we would be forced to conduct a big action to force the government to do justice in the case”, he said.

Bail plea by ex-cop

A bail application was moved by ex-Inspector Navdeep Singh in Kapurthala court. Kapurthala SSP Rajpal S Sandhu said he had received no such complaint from the Dhillon family or any other source that Navdeep had attempted to destroy evidence related to the case. “We are investigating as per law”, the police official said.

