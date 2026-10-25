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Home / Punjab / Display Golden Temple Toshakhana treasures: Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh

Display Golden Temple Toshakhana treasures: Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh

Said modern technology could ensure the security of the artefacts

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Former MP Tarlochan Singh. File photo
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Former Rajya Sabha member and former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Tarlochan Singh, has urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to make the historic treasures preserved in the Golden Temple’s Toshakhana (storehouse) accessible for public viewing.

In a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Tarlochan said the valuable artefacts locked on the upper floor of the Golden Temple complex had immense historical significance and could become a major attraction for devotees and visitors if displayed appropriately.

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He proposed setting up a bulletproof room in a section of the parikarma (circumambulatory pathway) to permanently display the treasures while ensuring their safety and security.

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Citing world-renowned museums where valuable historical objects are displayed for public viewing, he said modern technology could ensure the security of the artefacts. He also referred to the Kohinoor diamond, which is displayed in London, to underline how precious historical objects could be preserved while allowing people to see them.

Tarlochan said he had made a similar request earlier and hoped the SGPC would consider the proposal to allow devotees to witness the historic treasures associated with the Golden Temple.

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Supporting the suggestion, Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of Amritsar Vikas Manch, said Tarlochan Singh’s proposal was valuable. “If the SGPC accepts the suggestion, it will become another attraction for devotees and tourists visiting Amritsar,” he said.

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