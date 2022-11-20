Display signboards in Punjabi: Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to promote Punjabi language and culture, Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday exhorted Punjabis to come forward for starting a mass movement for displaying all signboards on private and public buildings across the state in Punjabi language.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark Punjabi language month here at Guru Nanak Dev University, cited examples of states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others, where people showed lot of respect to their mother tongue by displaying all such signboards on their shops and commercial establishments in their native language.

Mann was accompanied by his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

He urged Punjabis to make sure that all signboards were displayed prominently in Punjabi with other languages as a mark of respect to the mother tongue.

The Chief Minister announced that by February 21, which is observed as International Language Day, the practice of putting signboards in Punjabi, before any other language, would be implemented with full intent by the government as well.

He also called upon the Punjabi community settled in India and different parts of the world to promote Punjabi language and culture in a big way.

“It is a fact that no one can survive by detaching himself/herself from his/her rich culture and mother tongue. Undoubtedly, English is universally accepted world over as a link language. But this language should not be promoted at the cost and status of our mother tongue,” Mann said.

He said, “No language is a symbol of intelligence but unfortunately, we are continuously ignoring our own mother tongue just to pursue English.”

Citing an example of France, the CM said, “French people prefer to converse in their mother tongue as a mark of respect to it. Punjabis should also make Punjabi an integral part of their lives.”