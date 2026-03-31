Dispute over 15 yard land behind Congress leader’s murder: Cops

The brutal murder of Congress block president Parminder Tiwari from Machhiwara at Harian village on Sunday evening was reportedly triggered by a dispute over 15 yards of panchayat land. The police are conducting raids to identify and arrest the accused.

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During investigation, it came to light that accused Vijay Kumar harboured a grudge against the Takhra-Khokhran panchayat and Parminder over a land dispute.

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The panchayat members were reportedly elected with Congress support in which Tiwari had played a significant role. After the formation of the panchayat, Tiwari, along with the sarpanch and other members, asked Vijay Kumar to vacate 15 yards of encroached panchayat land.

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The matter had earlier reached the Machhiwara police station, where a dispute between Vijay Kumar, Parminder Tiwari and the panchayat was reported. The accused had also filed a petition in the court.

ADCP Jashandeep Singh Gill said the murder was the result of the ongoing dispute over 15 yards of the panchayat land. He said raids were being conducted to arrest Vijay Kumar and others.

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Meanwhile, Samrala constituency Congress in-charge Rupinder Singh Raja Gill condemned the incident. He said the family and the party had decided that until the accused were arrested, neither the post-mortem nor the last rites would be performed.

Raja Gill also alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated to the extent that people no longer felt safe.