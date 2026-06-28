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Home / Punjab / Dispute over cutting of Jamun tree: Moga youth shot dead with father's rifle, 2 held

Dispute over cutting of Jamun tree: Moga youth shot dead with father's rifle, 2 held

The arrested accused hail from Rajasthan

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:52 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A minor dispute over cutting down a Jamun (black plum) tree escalated into a tragedy, resulting in the death of a young man in Badhni Kalan village of Moga today.

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The victim, Harshdeep Singh, was shot with his own father's licensed rifle. Following the incident, the local police swiftly intervened and arrested two accused individuals hailing from Rajasthan.

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​According to police, an argument broke out between the victim's family and the accused parties regarding the cutting of a Jamun tree. The dispute rapidly turned violent. Amid the heated altercation, the attackers managed to overpower the victim's father Jagroop Singh and snatched his rifle which he had brought on the spot for his own safety.

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​One of the accused then opened fire, shooting the son at close range. The victim sustained critical bullet injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

​Upon receiving information about the shooting, senior police officials rushed to the crime scene to secure evidence and launch an investigation. Acting quickly on leads and eyewitness accounts, the Moga police intercepted and arrested two key suspects, Zora Singh and Dara Singh, involved in the attack, both residents of Rajasthan.

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