Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Dispute over dog poop turns violent, neighbour attacks couple in Ludhiana's Jamalpur



The injured woman said that she was cleaning her dog’s poop in the street outside her house when her neighbour started abusing her

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:01 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
The injured woman.
A dispute over cleaning dog poop in Jamalpur turned violent when a neighbour allegedly attacked a woman and her husband by hurling bricks and stones at them. The woman suffered a serious head injury, while her husband also sustained minor injuries. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The injured woman, identified as Charanjit Kaur, said that she was cleaning her dog’s poop in the street outside her house when her neighbour, Balveer Singh, started abusing her. When she objected, the accused allegedly threatened her. Soon after, Balveer Singh started throwing bricks and stones at her. One brick hit her on the head, causing her to collapse on the spot.

Hearing the commotion, her husband rushed out from the bathroom to intervene, but he too was attacked and injured. The accused also smashed window panes of her shop. Area residents immediately shifted them to Civil Hospital, where doctors stitched her head wound and offered first aid to her husband.

Kaur said that the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras and she filed a formal complaint at the Jamalpur police station for necessary action. The woman also expressed fear for her family’s safety and appealed to the police to ensure their protection until the accused are arrested.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

