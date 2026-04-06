Dispute over party fund triggered fallout: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday alleged that AAP removed Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party from the Rajya Sabha after he “did not deposit the entire collection to the party fund”.

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Talking to mediapersons here, after visiting the residence of state warehousing corporation official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa who committed suicide here on March 21, he alleged “non-deposit of the entire fund” led to strong disagreement between him and senior party leader.

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Neither Chadha nor his media team official responded to phone calls and text messages for a comment over the allegations.

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Bittu claimed that they had entire recording, including footage of CCTV cameras, wherever Chadha visited during his stay in Punjab and collected funds.

He said the tussle between senior leaders of AAP, including its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, went to the extent that they even got him “thrashed”. “Following which, Chadha went to England for treatment,” he claimed.

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Bittu lashed out at AAP for failing to “restrain its leaders”, who he said “committed excesses” on gullible people.

He sought a CBI probe into Randhawa’s death.