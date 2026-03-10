Dispute with neighbours: 4 brothers, 7 others get life term for murder in Abohar

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Pal Singh of Fazilka sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment in a heinous murder case of Mangu Singh by Manjit Singh and others in Abohar. Four of the convicts are brothers.

Advertisement

Mangu Singh and Surjan Singh were neighbours. Surjan's sons along with him and his other relatives killed Mangu Singh near his house. The accused inflicted several injuries on Mangu's body. He suffered head injuries due to which he died. Mangu's son, his relative and his neighbour also suffered serious injuries in the incident. After investigation, the police arrested 11 accused, out of whom Surjan died during the trial.

Advertisement

The court has convicted the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with fine. In case of non-payment of fine, the accused will have to undergo further punishment. It is important to mention that four of the convicted accused are real brothers who were considered main attackers in this case.

Advertisement

On October 28, 2017, Amrik Singh, son of Mangu Singh, had informed the Abohar police that some people living a short distance from his house had left some stray animals in their fields. When he and his father returned to complain about this, the men, along with their armed accomplices, reached his house a short time later and launched a deadly attack.

Amrik Singh, his father Mangu Singh, his cousin Surjit Singh, and his maternal uncle Richhpal Singh were seriously injured in the attack. Neighbours quickly rushed them to the Civil Hospital in Abohar. Seeing Mangu Singh's critical condition, he was referred to Faridkot, where he died on the way.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbinder Singh Sangha and Station House Officer Paramjit Kumar had arrived at the scene with a police team. They investigated the incident and recovered some of the weapons used by the attackers. Based on the statement of Malkiat Singh, son of Mangu, the police registered a case against Laadi, Mani, Bindi, Raju, sons of Surjan Singh, and Angrej Singh, Nanak Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Bittu and 4-5 unidentified persons under Sections 302, 324, 323, 148, 149 of the IPC.