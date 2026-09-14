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Home / Punjab / Dissidents signal thaw with PCC chief Warring

Dissidents signal thaw with PCC chief Warring

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Rajmeet Singh
Archit Watts
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa.
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Signalling a thaw among Congress’ state leadership, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be seen sharing the stage with Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at the Punjab Congress headquarters here on September 15.

The two leaders, along with several others, had been boycotting Warring for the past few months after his retention as the PCC president. They are now set to participate in a march led by the new Punjab affairs in-charge, Sachin Pilot, to the residence of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema to seek justice for the family of Gulzar Singh, who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. His family has claimed he was harassed for daring to question the minister on the drug menace.

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On Sunday, Channi took to X to announce his participation in the protest. Sources in the party said the development follows Pilot’s personal outreach to several senior leaders, urging them to join the march. Earlier, the personal staff of the previous Punjab affairs in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, used to contact senior leaders. “Now things have changed. Ensuring leader-to-leader engagement, Pilot has made sure that even all district Congress presidents are contacted by his personal staff,” said a senior leader.

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As part of the unity efforts ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming bus yatra, Pilot has already held one-on-one meetings with several state leaders in Delhi, seeking to understand the underlying reasons for the power struggle within the state unit. “The warring state leaders are exercising restraint and speaking of unity now,” said a senior leader.

The lines of hostility among state leaders are already blurring, with Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, softening his stand towards the state Congress leadership.

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In Mansa, Balkaur held a meeting with party workers on Saturday. A notable change was visible in the backdrop of the programme, where photographs of almost all senior Congress leaders were displayed.

The development assumes significance as Balkaur had recently emerged as a vocal critic of Warring. His differences with the state leadership had come into the open during the Congress party’s “Har Booth, Congress Mazboot” programme in Mansa on August 2, held in the presence of Baghel and Warring.

At a similar programme held in Mansa on September 5, Balkaur had put up a large hoarding featuring Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu Moosewala, with his own photograph at the centre. No other senior Congress leader was prominently featured on that occasion.

Addressing workers on Saturday, Balkaur said Pilot’s appointment had helped revive confidence among party workers. “Earlier, there was a sense of disappointment among the workers. With Sachin Pilot coming in, there is a new energy in the Congress. We are working to activate everyone. Let us move forward together,” he said.

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