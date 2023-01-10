Distilling illicit liquor serious problem: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 9

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the menace of distilling illicit liquor is a serious problem in the state. Justice Ashok Kumar Verma asserted this was “especially in view of the deaths due to its consumption during the past three-four years”.

The assertion by Justice Verma came on a petition filed by an accused for grant of anticipatory bail in a case registered on February 8, 2022, under the provisions of the Punjab Excise Act at Dharamkot police station in Moga district.

The Bench was told that the petitioner fled from the spot after a raid was conducted on the basis of secret information that he had distilled illicit liquor at the bank of Sutlej. The police was also told that the petitioner was “habitual of distilling and selling illegal liquor”. During search 200 bottles of illicit liquor and other material was recovered from the spot.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. He was not apprehended on the spot. The FIR was registered on secret information and the petitioner was made a scapegoat by the police as they were adamant to implicate him in some false case. The recovery was carried out from an open space having access from all the sides and the petitioner had nothing to do with it.

Justice Verma asserted the court was of the view that the allegation against the petitioner was of serious in nature. A huge quantity of illicit liquor and “lahan” was recovered from the spot.

“The mere fact that the petitioner was not apprehended at the spot, or the land where the activity was allegedly being carried out did not belong to him, would not vest a right in him for the grant of anticipatory bail. Confiscation of a “huge quantity” of lahan, the raw material for distillation of illicit liquor, was certainly a relevant ground for denial of anticipatory bail to an accused,” Justice Verma observed.

Turning down the plea, Justice Verma added the petitioner’s antecedents were “also not good” as he was already involved in two other cases.