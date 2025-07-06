DT
Distract and divert strategy: PCC chief Warring on special Assembly session

The Congress leader says Punjab demands action and not diversion, distraction and deflection tactics
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:06 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during a press conference. File
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday termed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s move to convene a special session for enacting a law against sacrilege an act of “diversion, distraction and deflection” from the real issue.

“What prevented the government from taking any action till now?” he asked, while observing, “does the government want to suggest that there is no law in the state and the country against sacrilege”.

Reacting to the AAP government’s proposal, Warring pointed out, “It neither had any intent nor capability to do justice in the sacrilege case and when it realised that public anger was growing, it started resorting to its diversion and distraction tactics?”

The PCC president asked what prevented the AAP government from taking action in the case and punishing the guilty. He said its own leader and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who has now been suspended from the party, had carried out a detailed investigation. “They took votes in the name of sacrilege but did nothing”, he said, adding that “such diversionary tactics are not going to convince the people of Punjab”.

“Punjab demands action and not diversion, distraction and deflection tactics,” Warring said.

