District president of Shiv Sena group shot dead after chase in Punjab’s Moga  

The district president of a Shiv Sena group has been shot dead here while a boy was injured in the attack, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the outfit’s district unit president Mangat Rai Manga was buying milk, according to PTI Videos.

Three unknown persons fired at him around 10 pm, but the bullet missed Manga and hit the 12-year-old boy, police said, adding that Manga immediately fled the area on a two-wheeler, chased by the assailants.

During the chase, the attackers fired at Manga again, this time successfully, and fled the spot.

Manga was taken to a hospital by police where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors. The injured child was initially admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital and later referred to another hospital for better treatment, according to an official.

Police said they are verifying which Shiv Sena outfit Manga was associated with.

Right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Shakti’s national president Joginder Sharma said, “We got to know that some miscreants shot Manga dead. As soon as we got the information, we reached the hospital.”

Manga’s daughter told PTI Videos that her father left the house around 8 pm on Thursday to get milk. “At 11 pm someone informed us that my father was shot dead. We want justice and will do whatever we have to do for that,” she said.

In another incident here, three motorcycle riders entered a salon in Bagiana Basti around 9 pm for a haircut and fired two shots at the owner Devender Kumar. One bullet hit Kumar in the leg and he was taken to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment and later referred to another hospital.

DSP City Ravinder Singh said firing took place at two places on Thursday night.

“A salon owner was injured in Bagean Basti. In another incident, Mangat Rai Manga was shot dead on the Stadium Road and an 11-year-old boy was injured when the miscreants opened fire. Manga’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital and an investigation has been initiated in the case,” he told PTI Videos.