Diverted cough syrup emerging as 'dangerous second wave' in Punjab: NCB report

The seizure of the highest number of eight lakh bottles of pharmaceutical cough syrup has emerged as a “dangerous second wave” in Punjab, which also accounted for more than 97 per cent of drug drops via drones along the India-Pakistan border and about 58 per cent of the heroin seizure in the country in 2025, a report released on Friday said.

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The annual Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) report for 2025 said these heroin seizures assert Punjab’s “central role” in drugs coming from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran corridor and mentioned that India faces a “growing challenge” from the misuse and trafficking of pharmaceutical drugs.

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The report also underlined a recent development where drug traffickers are “exploiting” the geography of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, using uninhabited islands for clandestine warehousing and mid-sea drop offs and relying on deep-sea dark vessels to move bulk shipments.

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“Without a permanent, dedicated enforcement presence, the islands risk cementing their role as a forward hub for the Golden Triangle’s (Thailand-Myanmar-Laos) westward expansion,” the document said.

The 180-page report, compiled after obtaining data from all the states and Union territories, was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an apex-level (Narco-Coordination Centre or NCORD) meeting of all-India anti-narcotics agencies here.

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Presenting various national statistics on drug enforcement, the report said while the quantity of heroin seizures is declining, the number of these cases increased last year, suggesting a “shift” towards smaller, more frequent consignments, likely in response to lesser availability and intensified enforcement.

The report said Punjab accounted for 2,085.55 kg (58 per cent) of the total 3,567 kg of heroin seized in India last year, reaffirming its central role in trafficking linked to the Golden Crescent.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently asserted that the Punjab government would erase the “blot of drugs” from the state at any cost, saying the anti-drug drive, “Yudh Nashean Virudh”, has already delivered a major blow to the narcotics network.

The Golden Crescent, or the Death Crescent, identifies the Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran corridor on India’s western borders.

Heroin is a highly-addictive opioid derived from morphine and processed from poppy plants.

The report said drone-based drug trafficking along the India-Pakistan border reached a “historic” high, showing a 70-per cent increase in registered cases over 2024 and the seizure of 468 kg of drugs (mainly heroin).

It added that Punjab accounted for 289 of the 305 cases (about 97.7 per cent) where drones were used for trafficking. The report said the remaining drone-based drug-smuggling incidents occurred in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The scale of this drone-drugs “threat” is underscored by the growth trajectory—from just three incidents (10 kg) in 2021, the number went up to 35 (148 kg) in 2022, fell to 28 (103 kg) in 2023, before accelerating sharply to 179 incidents (236 kg) in 2024 and 305 incidents (468 kg) in 2025, a 100-fold increase over five years.

“This exponential rise reflects the growing operational maturity of trafficking networks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to circumvent traditional border controls,” the report said.

It expressed concern over the “diversion” of pharma drugs for abuse, noting that seizures of this contraband category exhibit a “clear upward trajectory, with minor fluctuations” between 2021 and 2025.

The trend indicates a “substantial” increase of more than 77 per cent in these five years, underscoring intensified regulatory vigilance and improved interdiction capabilities.

“The substantial high levels of seizures in recent years highlight the growing challenge of pharmaceutical drug misuse and trafficking,” the report said.

It again mentioned Punjab, saying pharma opioids have emerged as a “dangerous second wave” in the state, with 8,95,508 codeine-based cough syrup bottles seized in 2025 -- the highest among all states.

“The ready availability of cheap, legally-manufactured drugs like Buprenorphine, Tramadol and Alprazolam through non-compliant pharmacies has made diverted pharmaceuticals an accessible substitute,” it said.

The report noted the “inherent duality” of India’s pharma sector, globally recognised for its scale and legitimacy, yet “susceptible” to diversion and misuse within illicit supply chains, thereby situating the country at the nexus of both regulated and underground drug economies.

It also mentioned an “emerging trend” in the country’s drug map—the growing circulation of hydroponic ganja, particularly in major metropolitan areas. It added that 97.8 per cent of the seizures of this drug occurred at airports.

Hydroponic ganja is cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water, without soil, leading to stronger psychoactive effects compared to conventionally-grown cannabis.

“Its higher potency, compact form and ease of concealment make it attractive for urban markets and cross-border sourcing networks,” the report said, adding that the seizure of this drug saw a 16-fold hike (303 kg to 4,862 kg) from 2021 to 2025.

The document also highlighted India’s “vulnerability to trafficking networks operating from neighbouring countries and West Africa”, stating that of the 747 foreign nationals arrested by various agencies last year, the highest were from Nepal (203), Nigeria (146) and Myanmar (97).

The others included those from Bangladesh (17), Kenya (10) and Ghana (nine).