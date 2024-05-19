Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 18

With two weeks to go for voting in Punjab, June 1, candidates of all political parties are making a beeline for astrologers. Such is their demand that several astrologers “have stopped providing consultancy services”.

Astrologers have been advising candidates to perform morning rituals, feed animals and follow a pure vegetarian diet to win over the electorate. Right from the ticket allotment to results, politicians do daily routine as per their astrologers.

“I have to reach my client before 4:45 am. At 5 am, we perform yagna. Only spouse of the client can join us,” said a Ludhiana-based astrologer. “Every Tuesday, my client feeds a monkey with bananas. It has to be done till the next solar eclipse,” he said.

In Patiala, Tiwari (who wants to be identified by his surname) has been consulted by five politicians, including a woman leader. “Every client contesting the poll has different karma. I tell them certain rituals, which can help them. It is up to them to perform the rituals,” said Tiwari, adding that he would not reveal names of his clients.

“Whenever there is a problem, these candidates approach me for a solution. All I need is a photograph of the candidate and his mother’s name to do black magic and cast a spell. I don’t do black magic against women candidates,” said a Malerkotla-based occultist, who’s in touch with two nominees.

“Secrecy is the name of the game. I will never tell you the name of my astrologer nor will he reveal my name,” said a Congress leader, adding that he’s always there to sort my issues.

Several candidates have also asked their astrologers to be present at their houses in the wee hours on June 4, the day of counting votes.

“It is all about belief. Without my daily morning ritual, which I have to follow till June 7, I do not attend a call or meet anyone from outside. Only after performing certain rituals and feeding some birds, including a parrot, I step out,” said a politician.

