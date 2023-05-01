Division Bench to decide action against tainted cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

More than two years after a single judge took up the issue of continuation of tainted and convicted police officers in service and the non-posting of IPS officers as Senior Superintendents of Police, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has decided to treat the matter as a suo motu PIL.

Seeks status report The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli has granted the Punjab Additional-Advocate General time to file a status report on why the police administration head should not be an IPS officer?

The state of Punjab has also been directed to implead the Union of India as a party. The Additional Solicitor-General of India has been asked to seek instructions on the issues involved.

The case has its genesis in an order passed by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal on March 15, 2021. Among other things, Justice Grewal made it clear that police officers chargesheeted and/or convicted in a criminal case involving moral turpitude would not remain posted on a public-dealing post. They would not be assigned a probe either as the investigating officer or in a supervisory capacity and would not be posted in the Vigilance Bureau till the final decision was taken by a committee. They would also not be posted in the district where their criminal case was being tried.

“It is apparent that there is arbitrariness in dealing with officers facing criminal cases…. In our system of governance administered by the rule of law, the government cannot act like an absolute despot at its whims and fancies by patronising certain officers while imparting a stepmotherly treatment to others. It is, thus, the need of the hour to put in place a proper structure,” Justice Grewal had added.

Aggrieved by the order, the state filed an appeal. Its counsel contended that matters assigned to a Single Bench as per the roster were to be dealt with by the Bench hearing PILs in case its scope was to be enlarged and converted into a petition in public interest.

“The issues raised by the Single Bench deserve consideration and, in fact, have been considered by this court since 2021. In response thereto, several compliance reports have been filed by the state. We deem it appropriate to take up these issues regarding the action to be taken against tainted and convicted police officers as well as regarding posting of state service officers on posts that have to be filled or occupied only by IPS officers and register it as a suo motu PIL,” the Division Bench asserted. The matter will now come up for resumed hearing on May 10.