Divisions in AAP's Abohar unit to fore

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 5

A day after a clash broke out among two factions of the AAP over wresting control of the Truck Operators’ Union, the party’s “area incharge”, Kuldeep Kumar, alias Deep Kamboj, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly poll, faced the wrath of wife of an injured party leader at the Civil Hospital today.



Pankaj Narula, who is district chief of the AAP Traders’ Wing, was admitted to the Civil Hospital after undergoing treatment at Faridkot. When Kamboj entered Narula’s room to enquire about his condition, Narula’s wife, Jyoti, lashed out at Kamboj, accusing him and his associates of being behind the attack. As Kamboj denied the allegations, Narula asked him to leave the room. Jyoti alleged Kamboj had conspired to forcibly instal Balkar Singh as the chief of the Truck Operators’ Union.

The police have registered a cross FIR and booked 24 persons, including Vijay Kamboj, senior AAP leaders Pankaj Narula, Raghubir Bhakar and Upinder Godara, besides Balkar Singh. —