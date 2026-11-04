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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann announces 3% DA hike for govt employees, pensioners; 7.5 lakh to benefit

Punjab CM Mann announces 3% DA hike for govt employees, pensioners; 7.5 lakh to benefit

Enhanced DA to be paid with November salaries and pensions in December; hike to entail additional expenditure of Rs 330 crore

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, benefiting around four lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners. The hike will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 330 crore, he said.

The enhanced DA will be released in December and paid along with the November salaries and pensions, Mann announced.

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The decision comes amid demands by employee unions for the release of pending DA instalments. The unions have announced plans to launch a dharna from November 13 if their demands are not met.

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Punjab government employees and pensioners are currently drawing 50 per cent DA. With the latest increase, the rate will rise to 53 per cent, against 63 per cent for Central Government employees.

Addressing the media, Mann said government employees were the backbone of the administration. He said the state government had provided 71,777 government jobs so far and another 600 appointments would be made shortly.

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“When we assumed office, the DA was 28 per cent. It has now increased to 53 per cent. We released an eight per cent DA instalment just a month ago. Our doors are open for discussions on the demands of employees,” he said.

Mann said the government had increased DA by 11 percentage points over the past two months, involving a financial outgo of Rs 3,988 crore.

Referring to the government’s welfare initiatives, he said the ‘Lok Milnis’ were receiving a positive response from the public. He also referred to the provision of daytime power supply and the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana, under which around 50 buses carrying pilgrims to religious places were operating daily, with a capacity of 40 passengers each.

Responding to questions about the state’s financial position, Mann said his government had never claimed that the treasury was empty. He also took a dig at a former Finance Minister, recalling his repeated claims that the state treasury was empty.

On the recent exit of AAP MLAs and their move to the BJP, Mann said political representatives should remain committed to their party. Referring to a recent interview of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, he said the latter had stated that his opinion was not sought in the BJP.

“The new joinees will know soon enough,” the CM said.

Asked about the ongoing Enforcement Directorate searches involving AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur in Moga, Mann said the presence of central investigating agencies in Punjab indicated that elections were approaching.

“CBI and ED coming here means elections are on time. They might conduct raids. They will find nothing,” he said.

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