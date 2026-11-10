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Home / Punjab / Diwali keeps Patiala firefighters on toes, 16 incidents reported

Diwali keeps Patiala firefighters on toes, 16 incidents reported

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:21 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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At least 34 people reported to the emergency ward of the Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital
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The Diwali celebrations turned into a challenging night for the Fire Department in Patiala, with 16 fire incidents reported across the city and adjoining areas on Sunday night. According to Divisional Fire Officer Harinder Pal Singh, fire tenders were rushed to various locations immediately after emergency calls were received to bring the blazes under control.

The emergency calls started pouring in during the evening celebrations. At around 8.39 pm, a fire tender was dispatched to a house on fire in New Mahindra Colony. Shortly afterwards, at 9.10 pm, a major fire broke out in a warehouse on Nabha Road, near Tiwana Auditorium.

The firefighters were also rushed to Bhawanigarh road to douse a fire involving stacked straw and fodder bales. The other incidents included fires in two shops near Punjab National Bank in Gurbaksh Colony at around 10.01 pm, besides another shop near Chandni Chowk and Anardana Chowk.

The series of emergencies continued late into the night on Sunday and spilled over into the early hours of Monday. These included a car fire in Ghumman Nagar, fires involving scrap material, residential fire incidents and blazes in vacant plots.

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21 suffer burns

At least 34 people reported to the emergency ward of the Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital complaining of burn and other injuries. The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Vishal Chopra said that 12 patients reported of injuries in their eyes, 21 burn injuries and 1 patient of fracture in leg.

The reports from the district hospital and other civil hospitals/dispensaries were not immediately available as the civil surgeon didn’t respond to the calls.

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