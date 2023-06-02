Do justice with wrestlers: Mahila Cong to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Expressing solidarity with women wrestlers protesting in Delhi, Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do justice with the wrestlers and suspend MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

She said the government’s inaction was only emboldening the BJP MP. “The Centre has failed in addressing the concerns of people. It is high time that the Prime Minister takes action against the accused to ensure that the government is accountable to people,” she added.

Slamming Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for turning a blind eye to the wrestlers, the Mahila Congress president said it was shameful to see that Irani, who was vocal about the rights of women, their safety and security, suddenly disappeared from the scene.

“The PM’s silence has exposed that inviting the daughters at his residence and calling them a part of family when they won medals on international platforms, was nothing but a mere photo opportunity to gain political mileage,” she added.