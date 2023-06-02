 Do justice with wrestlers: Mahila Cong to PM Modi : The Tribune India

Do justice with wrestlers: Mahila Cong to PM Modi

Do justice with wrestlers: Mahila Cong to PM Modi


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Expressing solidarity with women wrestlers protesting in Delhi, Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do justice with the wrestlers and suspend MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

She said the government’s inaction was only emboldening the BJP MP. “The Centre has failed in addressing the concerns of people. It is high time that the Prime Minister takes action against the accused to ensure that the government is accountable to people,” she added.

Slamming Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for turning a blind eye to the wrestlers, the Mahila Congress president said it was shameful to see that Irani, who was vocal about the rights of women, their safety and security, suddenly disappeared from the scene.

“The PM’s silence has exposed that inviting the daughters at his residence and calling them a part of family when they won medals on international platforms, was nothing but a mere photo opportunity to gain political mileage,” she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

2
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

3
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

4
Punjab

Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

5
Haryana

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Nation

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

7
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee

9
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

10
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation


Cities

View All

Mid-day meal workers demand hike in salary

Mid-day meal workers demand hike in salary

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

Panel to hear out councillors today

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser

Purohit hits back at Bansal over UT funds

Adviser launches work on UT’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Pragati Maidan slum cluster demolished

In Cabinet rejig, Atishi gets Public Relations Dept

Delhi begins 15-day assessment drive to introduce ‘mohalla buses’

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Snatchers' gang busted in Nawanshahr, 2 held

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held

Police take out flag march in city

Farmers to hold protest in support of wrestlers