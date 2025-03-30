Do not harass farmers; our doors are always open for dialogue: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora

Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Aman Arora today welcomed the call by certain farmer organisations to gherao the homes of ministers and MLAs. However, he also made it clear to the farmers that if they block roads and disrupt public movement, the Punjab Government will not tolerate it.

He was attending an event in Moga today, where newly appointed chairman of the Improvement Trust, Raman Mittal, took charge of their positions.

Arora emphasised that the issues raised by farmers do not directly concern the state government as these fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. He reiterated that Punjab has always stood with its farmers and people. He highlighted the state’s continued efforts in providing over 8 hours of electricity to farmers, free electricity to households, and uninterrupted water supply to the fields. He assured that the government’s doors remain open for farmers at all times.