Do not harass public over affidavits: Punjab Govt

Faridkot, September 20
After receiving complaints that many government departments were demanding affidavits from people for various services, the Department of Governance Reforms on Tuesday wrote to all deputy commissioners to ensure that the affidavits are demanded only where there is a statutory provision for it. Otherwise, self-attestation by the applicant was sufficient.
The state government, on September 12, 2014, had decided to do away with filing of affidavit except in cases where it was mandatory by law. It was replaced with self-attestation by the applicant.
However, there are complaints of many departments and schools still insisting on the affidavits from the applicants. An affidavit require stamp paper/stamp fee and need to be sworn before a magistrate or a public notary. Buying stamp paper, locating a deed writer and payment to the notary for attestation consume a lot of time and money.
