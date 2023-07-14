Do not politicise natural calamity, Mann tells Opposition

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 13

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today slammed the Opposition for politicising a natural calamity and said he was busy in ensuring relief for Punjabis and would give a befitting reply to them at an appropriate time.

“It is my promise I will reply you after some days and then you will run away from the debate,” said the CM while interacting with the mediapersons on the sidelines of his visit to flood-affected areas in Patiala district. He said it was strange that while he was busy serving the Punjabis, the Opposition was grabbing this opportunity to settle the political score. This was shameful on part of leaders that they were resorting to mudslinging during the crisis. Mann said once security and safety of people was ensured, he would reply to these idle and rejected political leaders.

The CM said those who were boasting that the Centre had issued Rs 218 crore must remember that the fund was issued on July 10. He said the state government couldn’t spend this amount in 72 hours, adding that damaged had been minimised as the government had took preventive measures well in advance. Mann said the Ghaggar was cleaned in advance like other drains and rivulets.

The CM said the state would not beg for any financial help from the Centre but certainly send the estimates of loss to it.

