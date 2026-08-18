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Home / Punjab / Doaba leaders gain influence in Congress ahead of Punjab polls

Doaba leaders gain influence in Congress ahead of Punjab polls

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:29 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The BSP leader was welcomed by Ishwarjot Cheema, Congress in-charge of the Ludhiana South Constituency. File
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The Punjab Congress is witnessing a shift in its internal power dynamics towards Doaba, with former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh emerging as key players ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The development marks a shift from the earlier phase when leaders from the Majha region, particularly Gurdaspur and Amritsar, dominated the party’s internal affairs.

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Channi has emerged as a prominent dissident voice against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. His workers’ meeting at Morinda in July, attended by Rana Gurjeet Singh and Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, revealed the growing role of Doaba leaders in the party’s internal squabbling.

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Later in July, Rana Gurjeet Singh hosted a meeting between senior Congress leaders and AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel. The meeting gave the Channi camp an opportunity to raise its grievances against the state leadership.

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Majha leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Bajwa, have held significant influence in the Punjab Congress. Randhawa, however, remains a strong challenger to Warring and recently opposed his “one family, one ticket” proposal.

The growing coordination among Doaba leaders has further altered the party’s internal equations. Channi, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh have separately and jointly opposed Warring’s leadership. Rana Gurjeet Singh is also learnt to have forged closer ties with former political rivals and party leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Bawa Henry and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The emerging alignment has sparked discussion within Congress circles ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s expected visit to Punjab.

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