Doctors strike work at Abohar Civil Hospital; allege misbehaviour by AAP leader

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 12

Health services at the Abohar Civil Hospital today remained suspended for two hours as the staff protested against alleged misbehaviour of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. Agitating staff raised slogans against Pankaj Narula, who is the district vice-president of the AAP traders’ wing.

Naraina Ram, chief, Para Medical Employees’ Union, said, “Two days ago, Narula misbehaved with the staff and live streamed the incident. Such actions can’t be tolerated.”

“Earlier, a video of Dr Bhavna was allegedly uploaded on social media by some AAP leaders. As a result, she had to face a lot of mental agony. If anyone has any issue with a doctor or other staff, then he/she can meet the Senior Medical Officer, but it’s not fair to upload their videos and defame them,” said the protesting doctors, adding that two of their counterparts had recently quit their jobs due to political interference.

SMO Dr Suresh Kumar said, “The complaint of agitating staff has been sent to the higher authorities. The employees wanted to shut the OPD till noon, but agreed to observe a two-hour strike. An employee harassed by some AAP leaders allegedly threatened to die by suicide. Seniors have been informed about the incident.”

Narula said, “Two days ago, I received a call at 11 pm that three residents of Pattibillah village, who had suffered serious injuries, were denied admission to the hospital. They were admitted after my intervention. The next day, I was told that the patients were not getting proper treatment. I asked the SMO to act against erring staff. Due to political pressure, the police have not recorded the statement of the injured persons so far.”

