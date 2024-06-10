Doctor, aide booked under PNDT Act

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 9

A doctor and a woman were booked today for allegedly conducting sex determination tests at a hospital in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district.

On a complaint of the Fazilka district family planning officer, a case under Sections 23 and 25 of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 and Section 120-B of the IPC was registered against Dr Anil Kumar Chhabra, who runs Durga Memorial Hospital in Jalalabad, and his alleged assistant Parveen Rani of Sarian village in the district.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, a PNDT team of Civil Surgeon office of Fatehabad district in Haryana along with the officials of local civil surgeon office conducted a sting operation at the hospital on May 24.

