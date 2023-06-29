Doctor booked for harassing minor girl

Ferozepur, June 28
The police have booked a doctor under POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act) for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl at Mallanwala village.
As per information, a girl was getting treatment from a doctor identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Kasu Wali Basti in the Mallanwala block.
Sub-Inspector Rajni Bala said the victim’s parents had lodged a complaint in which they alleged that the doctor tried to physically assault their daughter and tore her clothes when she went to his clinic for buying medicine on June 24.
After preliminary investigation, the police booked the doctor under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Mallanwala police station. No arrest has been made till now.
