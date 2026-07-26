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Home / Punjab / Doctor, patient hurt as Malout Civil Hospital’s roof plaster falls

Doctor, patient hurt as Malout Civil Hospital’s roof plaster falls

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:15 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A doctor and a patient were injured after a portion of the roof plaster came off at the Malout Civil Hospital on Saturday.

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Bhagwan Dass (60), a resident of Patel Nagar in Malout town, had come to consult the doctor for abdominal pain. However, all of a sudden, a portion of the plaster came off, causing head and hand injuries to Bhagwan Dass and the doctor.

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Dr Vikas Kumar Bansal, a surgeon at the hospital, said, “I was sitting in room no. 107 of the outpatient department (OPD) building when the plaster came off and fell on us. Luckily, the large chunks fell to the side; otherwise the injuries could have been more serious. We have admitted the patient with a head injury. I also received first aid.”

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He added, “The building has become old and has been affected by seepage. However, the exact cause of the incident can be ascertained only by the PWD (B&R) officials.”

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