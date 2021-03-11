Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

A senior doctor of the GMC, Patiala, has been shifted to Amritsar after he was accused of thrashing a first-year MBBS student during the class tests last month. Dr GS Kalyan, the defendant, who is head of the Department of Anatomy, has refuted the allegations, saying he had only held him (student) by his neck and asked him to sit quietly as he was disturbing the class. Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, said: “The inquiry is under way. The doctor concerned has been shifted for a fair probe.”

