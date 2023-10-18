‘Doctors have indispensable role in society’, says High Court while enhancing mishap compensation

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 18

In a compassionate and far-reaching decision, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “indispensable” the role of doctors in the society particularly in the rural areas, while ruling in favour of increasing compensation awarded to the family of a certified Ayurveda doctor who lost his life in a motor vehicular accident.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth asserted: "This Court recognizes the indispensable role of the doctor in a society, as they are the cornerstone of healthcare, offering essential medical services and playing a pivotal role in preserving human lives. When a qualified doctor faces an untimely demise, it constitutes a profound loss to the community he serves”.

Justice Vashisth further asserted the absence of such a healthcare professional not only disrupted the continuity of care, but also created a void in the network of medical expertise available to the public, especially in villages where there was an imperative need to strengthen the existing healthcare system.

Justice Vashisth added the victim was a certified Ayurveda doctor, and Ayurveda played a significant role in Indian villages as a traditional system of healthcare and wellness. The judgment is significant as it not only provides solace to the grieving family, but also sets a precedent recognizing the invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals, particularly those serving in rural areas. The ruling underscores the need to acknowledge and compensate their irreplaceable roles in society.

The Bench during the course of hearing was told that the petitioners, including the victim’s mother, his widow, along with minor daughter and son, were seeking an enhancement of compensation following the doctor’s death in the motor vehicular accident. Initially, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) awarded a compensation of Rs 7, 82,000 to the claimants.

In his judgment reflecting the Court's deep appreciation for the vital work of healthcare professionals, Justice Vashisth ordered a significant increase in compensation to Rs 23,63,000 after noting that the aim of the legislation was to provide relief to victims and their families. The total compensation would also carry 7.5 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing the claim petition till the date of payment.