Doctors' transfers from villages to Aam Aadmi Clinics cancelled after protests

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, February 2

After feeling the heat from villages across the state over closing rural dispensaries, the government has started sending back doctors to rural dispensaries where they were originally posted.

Last week, the government had transferred a large number of doctors and pharmacists from rural dispensaries to the newly launched Aam Aadmi Clinics. Following that, protests had erupted in a number of villages.

Similarly, a rural dispensary at Chandbhan in Faridkot district was on the verge of closure as the medical officer was transferred to Aam Aadmi Clinic, Gurusar. Now, the transfer order has been cancelled and the doctor has been asked to join the duty at Chandbhan. In the same manner, the rural medical officer, who was transferred from Subsidiary Health Centre, Ballan, to Aam Aadmi Clinic, Raipur Rasoolpur in Jalandhar, has been posted back to Ballan.

Just before the inauguration of 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the government had deployed a number of rural medical officers, pharmacists and Class-IV employees to these clinics. The staff had been providing healthcare services in the dispensaries in rural areas which were being managed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats.

The pulling out of the staff from the rural dispensaries has raised a question mark on the future of the dispensaries which were the lifeline for the rural areas.

The face-off between the government and villagers was witnessed in the villages, including Sehna and Pakho in Barnala, Dumna in Ropar, Chatt in SAS Nagar, Dhallke in Moga, Dhaipai in Mansa, Banbhaura in Malerkotla.