Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today targeted Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa over his statement that 50 bombs had landed in Punjab.

“What is the source of this information? If Bajwa had received this information, does he have any connection with Pakistan that the terrorists there are calling and telling him directly how many bombs they have sent?” questioned Mann.

The CM said that this information was neither with the Intelligence nor had it come from the Union Government, but if it had come to the Leader of Opposition, then it was his responsibility to inform the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, a team of the state Intelligence reached the Sector 8 house of Bajwa this morning to record his statement. He had spoken about the bombs reaching Punjab in a television interview.

Bajwa said that he was cooperating with the state police, but refused to reveal the source of this information. Daring the CM to register a case against him, Bajwa said that if that happened, it would be nothing but a political vendetta by the CM. “He, as the Home Minister, has failed to maintain law and order in the state. As an MP and having been elected MLA many times, I have my own sources in the state and central agencies, who warned me that I could also be targeted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mann went on the question, “Was he waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die, so that his politics can continue? And if this is a lie, then does he want to spread terror in Punjab by saying such things? Bajwa will have to clearly tell from where he got this information, what his sources are who are giving him such information directly. If this is not the case, then he is spreading terror and action will be taken against him. If his aim is to spread terror, then the Congress should expel him because he is working against the country and standing with anti-national forces,” said Mann.