Domestic help arrested in Kotkapura for stealing jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh

The local police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from a residence in the Purana Shahar area of Kotkapura while the family was away on a religious pilgrimage.

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​The complainant, Om Prakash, a resident of Purana Shahar, Kotkapura, informed the police that his family had gone on a pilgrimage and upon returning, they discovered that a substantial quantity of gold and silver ornaments, valued at approximately Rs 18 lakh, was missing from their house.

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Suspecting internal involvement, Om Prakash lodged an official complaint.

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​During the investigation, police suspicion turned toward the domestic help, identified as Bindu, who had been employed at the residence six months ago.

​Police detained Bindu for questioning, during which she confessed to committing the theft. The police have recovered the stolen gold and silver jewellery from her possession.

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​A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the local police station, and further probe is underway to determine if the accused was involved in any other criminal incidents.