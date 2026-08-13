DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Domestic help arrested in Kotkapura for stealing jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh

Domestic help arrested in Kotkapura for stealing jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh

The crime was committed while the family was away on a religious pilgrimage

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Kotkapura, Updated At : 01:31 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The local police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from a residence in the Purana Shahar area of Kotkapura while the family was away on a religious pilgrimage.

Advertisement

​The complainant, Om Prakash, a resident of Purana Shahar, Kotkapura, informed the police that his family had gone on a pilgrimage and upon returning, they discovered that a substantial quantity of gold and silver ornaments, valued at approximately Rs 18 lakh, was missing from their house.

Advertisement

Suspecting internal involvement, Om Prakash lodged an official complaint.

Advertisement

​During the investigation, police suspicion turned toward the domestic help, identified as Bindu, who had been employed at the residence six months ago.

​Police detained Bindu for questioning, during which she confessed to committing the theft. The police have recovered the stolen gold and silver jewellery from her possession.

Advertisement

​A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the local police station, and further probe is underway to determine if the accused was involved in any other criminal incidents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts