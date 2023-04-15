 Domestic law to prevail in case of conflict with int’l treaty: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Domestic law to prevail in case of conflict with int’l treaty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

A man, sentenced to 14 years by the Crown Court for murdering his wife in Birmingham (UK) after “finding her sleeping in bed with another person”, has been granted parole by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 14

A man, sentenced to 14 years by the Crown Court for murdering his wife in Birmingham (UK) after “finding her sleeping in bed with another person”, has been granted parole by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The direction came after Justice Harkesh Manuja made it clear domestic law would prevail in case of a conflict with an international treaty.

The convict was transferred to India under the ‘Prison Transfer Agreement’ between India and UK to undergo the balance sentence. He, subsequently, submitted an application for two-week parole. But it was not entertained on the ground that the state lacked the power and he should approach the High Court.

The Union of India’s stand in the matter was that the minimum term set at 14 years by the UK Court, was to expire in 2031. The Government of India was informed that life sentence prisoners in England and Wales were usually not eligible for temporary release until they moved to open prison conditions approximately two years prior to the ‘minimum term’ expiry date.

Justice Manuja asserted a high-level purview of the Repatriation of Prisoners Act and Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1962, exhibited “recognition by the lawmakers that even convicted prisoners have a right to life”. Both of the laws positively extended the scope of the right into a prisoner’s life. As such, it became necessary to keep in mind the overall intent and purpose behind these laws.

Justice Manuja asserted: “If the argument by the counsel for respondent-Union of India is accepted, then by way of this treaty/agreement the law of UK regarding parole is being made applicable to India, when terms of agreement are silent on this aspect, which is completely inconceivable.”

Justice Manuja added highest priority was to be accorded to the domestic law. The terms of agreement/treaty would come into picture, if the domestic law was silent on any subject. Reliance could be placed on relevant law of another country to give it a meaningful interpretation, if neither the domestic law nor the terms of bilateral treaty, provided any guidance on the subject.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Manuja asserted the instructions received from the UK authorities could not be considered on a par with the codified law and could not supersede the benevolent provisions of the 1962 Act, when the agreement was silent on parole.

“Merely because some individual in the past has abused the period of parole granted to him, it shall not come in the way of a human right of other similar persons, including the petitioner…. Fundamental rights are not granted by the state rather they are inherent in a human and only recognised by the state. The State is merely entitled to regulate them but in no way, it can create an absolute bar on these rights,” Justice Manuja concluded.

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

