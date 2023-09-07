Don't club route permits: Small bus operators to Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Small scale bus operators has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rope in the Transport Department, which has been allegedly favouring politically-connected bigger bus operators by clubbing route permits under the Punjab Motor Vehicle Permit Rules.

Alleging violation of Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, the operators pointed out that by wrongly interpreting rule 80 (A) of the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the department was clubbing permits on various routes to operate large number of buses on one clubbed permit.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Act, there is no provision to grant spare permit or to have spare permit by any bus operator,” said Jasbindar Singh Grewal, general secretary, Small Scale Bus Operators’ Association.

State Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar could not be contacted.

