Don't declare final result of 5,994 ETTs: Punjab and Haryana High Court to state

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained Punjab and its functionaries from declaring the final selection result of 5,994 ETT teachers pursuant to an advertisement issued on October 12. The order would remain in operation at least till December 9, the next date of hearing in the case.

The directions by Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu came on a petition filed against the state and other respondents by Charanjeet Kaur and other petitioners through counsel Sunny Singla. They were, among other things, seeking directions for relaxation in the upper age limit of general category candidates as granted in case of similar teaching disciplines in the direct recruitment of assistant professor/librarian (college cadre).

Appearing before Justice Sindhu’s Bench, Singla contended similar controversy was pending consideration in another case. Issuing notice of motion to the state and other respondents, Justice Sindhu observed that the court in the other writ petition had observed prima facie it appeared there was no indication as to how many posts were meant for the border area in relation to the rest of the districts in the state.

Issuing notice of motion, the Bench had also permitted all the petitioners in the other case to provisionally participate in the recruitment process, while clarifying that their result would be kept in a sealed cover and not declared without the court’s permission. It was also clarified that the interim arrangement would not confer any equitable right in the petitioners’ favour and would be subject to the final outcome of present writ petition.

As the matter came up for consideration before Justice Sindhu’s Bench, the Punjab Additional Advocate-General on the basis of instructions from the quarter concerned acknowledged that the process for filling up the 5,994 posts of ETT teachers vide advertisement dated October 12 was for two different cadres — the border area comprising six districts and the rest of the schools in 16 other districts. But he was unable to show the bifurcation of posts among both the cadres.

“In view of the factual position, it is not discernible as to on what basis the break-up of posts has been shown in the advertisement for different categories. Consequently, till the next date of hearing, the respondents are mandated not to declare the final result for selection of 5,994 ETTs in pursuance of the advertisement dated October 12. However, the petitioners are allowed to participate in the process provisionally, subject to the final outcome of writ petition,” Justice Sindhu concluded.