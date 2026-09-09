Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked Rahul Gandhi to not do politics over dead bodies after the Congress leader slammed the AAP government over the alleged suicide of a villager who questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the drug menace.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mann said police have already arrested the accused in the matter.

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Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit man from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison. His family said he had questioned Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on September 6.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi hit out at the AAP government over the alleged suicide, demanding that Mann immediately get Cheema to resign and ensure an impartial investigation.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that a "dangerous pattern" is emerging under the AAP government that if one questions failures, the response is in the form of threats and torture.

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Responding to the Congress leader, Mann said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, don't do politics over dead bodies, Punjabis do not like this kind of politics." "Look at this, when Congress leaders went to the victim's village and tried to indulge in this dirty politics, they were chased away by the people," he said, sharing a video clip.

On Singh's alleged suicide, the chief minister said police have already arrested all the accused.

Mann held the previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments responsible for the spread of the drug menace in Punjab.

"Under my government, no drug trafficker will be spared," he said.

A purported video of Singh's last moments shows the daily wager asking Cheema about the availability of drugs in his area, saying the sarpanch would be responsible for his death and admitting that his son also took drugs.

As his emotive video went viral, opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, cornered the AAP government and demanded a probe. Both BJP and Congress alleged that Singh was pressured into taking his life.

Following a complaint by Singh's family, five people were booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Punjab Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an additional director general of police rank officer to probe the incident.