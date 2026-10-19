Don’t donate for stir without consulting Jhota’s family, says action panel

The action committee formed to seek justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, whose killing has sparked an ongoing protest in Mansa, has urged people not to donate money in the name of the agitation without first consulting the victim’s family.

Committee members said they had no information about funds reportedly being collected through a GoFundMe campaign abroad or other platforms.

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“We had heard that around 1.6 lakh Australian dollars had been raised through the campaign, but no one has contacted us so far,” said a committee member.

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“We do not have any bank account or QR code for collecting funds. Anyone wishing to contribute should first speak to the family. Contributions can also be made to the committee managing the protest,” said the members.

The committee members added that funds were needed to sustain the agitation and could be used to help the injured and the family and meet expenses at the protest site.

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Mother addresses protesters

Jhota’s mother, Amarjeet Kaur, addressed the gathering and later met his injured supporters at the hospital. Recalling her son, she said, “They have killed my brave son.”

Referring to accused Ashwani, she questioned how he could have attacked her son, claiming that Jhota was unarmed.

The panchayat of Chak Gandha Singh Wala village in Muktsar district has passed a resolution supporting the agitation and condemning Jhota’s killing. It also appealed to other panchayats to pass similar resolutions in support of the family’s demand for justice.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, said he would remove AAP hoardings, even if the police registered cases against him. He alleged that cases had been registered against him in the past and criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Bhim Singh also levelled allegations against a retired DSP and questioned why the incumbent DSP had not reached the spot when the incident occurred.

He alleged that the police were now using social media to build a narrative that neither Jhota nor his friends had contacted them before the incident.

“Some people are talking about the call records of Jhota and others. I want to know how anyone can access such records,” he said.

He said he would appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an inquiry into the retired DSP’s conduct and properties. Bhim Singh said he would approach the Governor, seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP.

Welcoming Shah’s proposed visit, Bhim Singh said the Union Home Minister had already promised strict action. “We will submit our demand in writing too. But he has already taken suo motu action,” he said.

Bhim Singh also paid tribute to his son by prostrating before a large hoarding installed at the chemist shop where Jhota was killed. The building has since been demolished.

The agitation continued to draw politicians. Sanaur AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra visited the protest site late on Saturday and met Bhim Singh. Pathanmajra said a person who did not stand with Punjab belonged to no one. He said he had wanted to visit earlier but could not do so because of a death in his family. He is currently out on bail in a rape case.

The protesters have barred AAP leaders and others from entering the protest site. They have also announced plans to gherao the residences and offices of AAP MLAs and ministers on October 19 and paste “letters of condemnation” outside their premises.

On Saturday, some protesters had gheraoed Mansa AAP MLA Vijay Singla during his visit to the Civil Hospital.

Former SAD minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and some farmer leaders also joined the protest on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has written to Shah, seeking a CBI probe into the murder.

Five days after the murder, the family had yet to give consent for a post-mortem examination of Jhota’s body, which remains in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

Two parallel protests are underway — one at Tinkoni Chowk near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence on the Barnala-Sirsa road and the other outside the Civil Hospital — to prevent the police and the administration from cremating the body.

A number of Nihangs are sitting outside the mortuary.

The action committee has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP. It has also sought a CBI probe into the murder.

The action committee has also sought the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and the SHO concerned, besides the registration of FIRs against officials found accountable.

Another key demand is that the post-mortem examination be conducted by a panel of doctors from PGIMER, Chandigarh.

So far, Inspector Beant Kaur, SHO of the Mansa City-2 police station, has been suspended.

AAP’s Mansa district social media secretary, Ramjit Singh Bareta, has resigned following the murder. Another AAP leader, Kuldeep Chahal, has urged the Health Minister to resign, citing public anger over the drug menace.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said the pistol used in the murder had been recovered.

As the protests entered their sixth day on Sunday, support continued to grow, with more people contributing to langars (community kitchens) at the protest sites. A number of new hoardings of Jhota have been put up around Mansa.

The protesters on Sunday blackened the portraits of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and hit them with footwear.