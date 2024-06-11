Don't fall prey to fraudsters who dupe youth on pretext of giving jobs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks people

PTI

Chandigarh, June 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged people not to fall into the trap of fraudsters, who dupe the youth on pretext of giving government jobs in lieu of money or any favour.

He said the vigilance bureau had arrested two cops, who duped 102 people by extracting more than Rs 26 lakh from them on the pretext of securing jobs for them.

A complaint was registered at the anti-corruption helpline after which the vigilance bureau laid a trap and arrested the culprits.

The racket had been operational since 2021, he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government had zero tolerance for corruption.

Mann appealed to the people that the state government is committed to providing a corruption-free administration.

If anyone seeks money in lieu of a job, a complaint must be made to the vigilance bureau, he said.

More than 43,000 jobs have been given so far to the youth purely on merit, Mann asserted.

He urged the youth to refrain from falling into the trap of such rackets.

The recruitment for government jobs is being done in a transparent and fair manner in Punjab, Mann stressed.

#Bhagwant Mann