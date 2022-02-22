Don't finalise selection for 55 BRC-cum-CF posts, says court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put on hold the finalisation of selection process for 55 posts of Block Resource Coordinator (BRC)-cum-Community Facilitator (CF). The order against finalisation of the selection process will remain in force at least till February 28 — the next date of hearing in the case.

The direction by Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Ravinder Kumar and by some other petitioners through counsel Sunny Singla.

Appearing before the Bench, Singla submitted that 55 posts of BRC-cum-CF were advertised vide public notice dated December 31, 2021. But only two posts were meant for the ‘General category’. Elaborating, Singla submitted the respondents had, as such, made wholesale reservation without any justification.

Taking up the matter, Justice Sindhu issued notice of motion and notice regarding interim relief to the state. “Till the next date of hearing, selection for 55 posts of BRC-cum-CF be not finalised,” the Bench concluded.